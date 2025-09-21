Why CBS Canceled Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone Reboot

Jordan Peele's "The Twilight Zone" seemed as though it might just be able to hit "Black Mirror" levels of cultural significance when it debuted back in 2019 — especially with Peele being the face of the series. But the show was banished to another dimension by CBS after two seasons. So what went wrong?

"The Twilight Zone" remains as relevant today as it was back in the 1960s. In many ways, the show has never stopped being relevant since creator Rod Serling shepherded the five original seasons between 1959 and 1964. That's evidenced by countless pop culture references in the following decades and multiple reboots, revivals, and revisits that have sprung up since it went off the air. There was the notoriously cursed "Twilight Zone" movie in 1982 and the lesser known 1994 CBS TV movie "Twilight Zone: Rod Serling's Lost Classics," as well as multiple audio episodes broadcast on BBC Radio between 2002 and 2012. But there were also three full-on remakes of the original series, with the first debuting in 1985 before a second revival dropped in 2002. The former remains an overlooked gem, and the latter is overlooked for good reason (it was doomed from the start thanks to network interference).

The third "Twilight Zone" revival had the benefit of Jordan Peele's involvement. The horror maestro had become somewhat of a spokesperson for the genre having become a superstar filmmaker with his 2017 film "Get Out" while already having significant appeal among the masses for his comedic work as one half of Key & Peele. As such, having Peele front a "Twilight Zone" revival made a lot of sense.

In 2019, the same year that Peele's "Us" debuted in theaters, we got his revival of "The Twilight Zone," with the horror director serving as narrator of the series alongside his executive producer duties. Two years later, the show was canceled — or as Peele tells it, simply finished telling the stories it needed to tell. Here's why.