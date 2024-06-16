One Of The Most Controversial Twilight Zone Episodes Demands A Second Look

As a viewer born in the blurred area between Millennial and Gen Z, my relationship with "The Twilight Zone" has always been complicated. I love the original series, and definitely consider it to be stronger than any of the revivals, but I'm also frustrated with the sheer extent to which its flaws are glossed over. Despite what haters of Jordan Peele's 2019 revival might tell you, Rod Serling's original run wasn't shy of the occasional bit of preachy writing. It also had no shortage of clumsy exposition or questionable acting, as well as the occasional twist ending that either barely made sense or was way too easy to predict. The classic series has plenty of gems (my personal favorite's probably season 1's "Mirror Image," or maybe season 3's "It's a Good Life"), but as Rod Serling himself will tell you, it had plenty of clunkers that were simply forgotten over time.

This dissonance was the biggest obstacle the 2019 revival of "The Twilight Zone" had to deal with. It wasn't just that the show had to match up to the quality of the original show; it also had to match up to the version of the show that existed in fans' minds, where every single episode was a banger, a work of unparalleled genius.

There was also the issue that the more controversial aspects of the classic show, like Rod Serling's fairly unsubtle left-wing political commentary, is often downplayed by modern fans. Because so many viewers watched the classic series as a kid, they still remember it with the apolitical lens of a child. The political approach of the "Twilight Zone" reboot felt like an affront to some nostalgic fans, even though it was largely staying true to the show's progressive roots.