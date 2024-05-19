Rod Serling Had Some Regrets About The Twilight Zone's Most Nostalgic Episode

I'm inclined to agree with Serling's take on the episode, although I should confess that I'm the one of the few "Twilight Zone" fans who never liked "Walking Distance" in the first place. As someone with no wish to revisit his childhood, who remembers the period as being confusing and stressful rather than happy and carefree, this episode's repeated declarations that childhood is the most wonderful period of your life have never rung true to me. The episode treats the desire to return to your childhood as a universal wish that everyone has, but a happy-go-lucky childhood is not actually a universal experience.

Even beyond my distrust of nostalgia, I'd say that the clunky exposition was a constant problem in "The Twilight Zone." From the very first episode, where the main character in the empty simulation is monologuing to nobody, the show had a tendency to have its characters talk more than felt natural. It's a forgivable trend, given how young the medium of TV still was in the early '60s and how little time each episode had to set up its speculative premise, but it still dates the series a bit.

In general, the show's flaws tend to be glossed over today, which is why it's almost refreshing to see that Serling wasn't blinded by nostalgia. "Of the 156 episodes of 'The Twilight Zone' I'm very proud of about 25% of them," Serling reportedly told his students. "50% of them were acceptable. They probably held the viewer's interest for the length of the episode, but not one that would be remembered for any length of time, and 25% of the episodes were pure crap." (Note: according to the student recalling this, Serling used a harsher word than "crap.")