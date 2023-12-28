One Classic Twilight Zone Episode Was Adapted Into A Movie You've Never Seen

Between 1959 and 1964, there wasn't a more consistently brilliant show on television than Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" — an accomplishment that's all the more amazing given its anthology concept. Every episode offered a completely new story, often in a completely different genre, from an occasionally different writer. Sure, the rotating staff was a murderer's row of scribes that included Serling, Richard Matheson, and Charles Beaumont, but, good as they were, they didn't have the safety net of writing for the same characters every time out. All they had was their imagination (and, it must be noted, access to first-rate directors capable of accomplishing minor miracles on limited budgets).

Considering Hollywood's risk-averse nature, it's a little surprising that more "Twilight Zone" episodes haven't been turned into full-blown features — at least, not as official remakes. Obviously, "Poltergeist" owes a massive creative debt to "Little Girl Lost" and it's hard to imagine "Child's Play" without the arsenic-laced genius of "Living Doll," but for straight-up adaptations there's Richard Kelly's "The Box" (based on Matheson's "Button, Button"), Shawn Levy's "Real Steel" (loosely drawn from Matheson's "Steel"), and not much else!

Well, there is Steven Schachter's "For All Time" starring Mark Harmon. What's that? You've never heard of this made-for-CBS TV movie that aired in the fall of 2000 and maybe turns up on the Hallmark Channel once every few years? Well, it exists, and it's based on one of the most depressing "Twilight Zone" episodes ever produced.