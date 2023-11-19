A Genius Trick Let A Twilight Zone Actor Co-Star With His Own Reflection

Along with being one of the finest shows in the history of television, the original run of Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" could function as a laboratory for advancements in visual effects. The often fantastical nature of the series, and Serling's desire to push the envelope of the still-developing medium's potential, was something of a creative sandbox for directors. As such, the show attracted not just aspiring young filmmakers like Richard Donner, Jack Smight, and Richard C. Sarafian, but established masters on the level of Jacques Tourneur, Don Siegel, and Norman Z. McLeod.

Douglas Heyes was more of a journeyman director when entered "The Twilight Zone." His experience and skill were highly valuable to Serling, who assigned him a total of nine episodes – the second most over the show's five seasons next to John Brahm's 12. Heyes' most celebrated episode is probably "Eye of the Beholder," the creepy tale of a woman who's undergone extensive plastic surgery to make her look "normal."

Less well known is perhaps "Nervous Man in a Four Dollar Room," a one-man show of sorts starring Joe Mantell (the great character actor who uttered "Forget it, Jake. It's Chinatown") as a two-bit gangster ordered by his boss to carry out his very first murder. This doesn't sound like the kind of scenario that would inspire technical invention, but its central conceit really did require a good bit of problem-solving.