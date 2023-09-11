Futurama Season 11 Smuggles Some Its Best Satire Yet Inside A Stilted Critique Of Cancel Culture

Of all the rude, crass, self-absorbed, ridiculous, inappropriate criminals on "Futurama" – that is to say, most of the characters on the show — none is more worthy of censure than Captain Zapp Brannigan (Billy West). Zapp works for DOOP, an organization similar to the Federation from "Star Trek," but far more trigger-happy and willing to engage in resource theft. Zapp commands a massive warship called the Nimbus, although the craft is not half as big as Zapp's ego. Zapp is narcissistic, over-sexualized, vain, crude, uncaring, obsessed with velour, and endlessly abusive to his first officer Kif (Maurice LaMarche) whom he uses as a towel in the show's latest episode. West once said in an interview with Vanity Fair that Zapp Brannigan was what might have happened if William Shatner, the actor, was in charge of the starship Enterprise instead of Captain Kirk.

In the series' newest episode, "Zapp Gets Canceled," the character is finally taken to task for his years of abuse. Kif finally loses his cool and files a formal complaint. Zapp is taken before a DOOP tribunal wherein Kif lays out only a few of the captain's more egregious transgressions. Zapp, found guilty, is sentenced to Cancelation. He has to wear a large scarlet "C" on his chest and is forced to attend a sensitivity training workshop.

Fans of "Futurama" might sense that 31st-century sensitivity training won't provide much in the way of actual psychology or substance. Indeed, Zapp finds himself being openly abused by the training course's instructor Dr. Kind (John DiMaggio) as a presumed form of "taste of your own medicine" therapy.

The messages laid out by "Zapp Gets Canceled" are ultimately sardonic about Cancel Culture. Let's look at what it does poorly and what it does quite well.