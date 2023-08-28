Two Fan-Favorite Futurama Characters Came Close To Getting Their Own Spin-Off

"Futurama" is a show that has had several different lives throughout its existence, which now extends for close to 25 years. One thing the beloved animated series has never had though? A spin-off. But it wasn't for a lack of discussing such a thing, and it turns out a spin-off series came close to happening at one point. While it never came to pass, fan-favorite characters Zapp Brannigan and his trusty pal Kif were talked about as possible subjects for just such a thing.

Speaking with Chris Hardwick on the "Futurama" series final post-show, voice actor Maurice LaMarche, who voices Kif, as well as executive producer David X. Cohen discussed this spin-off series that never came to be. When asked hypothetically by Hardwick which characters they would like to see get a spin-off, LaMarche responded with, "Didn't we come close to a Zapp and Kif spin-off in real life?" Cohen then jumped in to add some clarification:

"That's the one we often talked about. We always thought maybe we would do an episode sooner or later that was just as if it was the Zapp and Kif show following their adventure. Maybe they ran into Fry and Bender and Leela for 30 seconds in the show. But we didn't get to it, so that question comes up a lot, but also 'What episodes did you not get to do that you would do if you came back?' So there's one."

LaMarche then shared another idea he had, saying, "Also the Nixon and headless Spiro Agnew. I think they would've been the next choice for their own show." As funny as that may have been, a Zapp and Kif show seems far more plausible.