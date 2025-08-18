All In The Family Was Based On A Beloved British Sitcom

Comedy doesn't always travel well, even between countries like the United States and the United Kingdom; we may share some close cultural bonds and we might speak the same language, but our humor is subtly different. Still, that hasn't stopped TV networks importing popular sitcoms from across the pond and remaking them to suit their respective audiences, with many of the most famous examples heading in a westerly direction for a stateside spin. It's been a mixed bag over the decades: While some are hits, like "The Office" or "Sanford and Son" (based on "Steptoe and Son"), you also have abortive attempts like "The Rear Guard" ("Dad's Army") and "Kings of Van Nuys" ("Only Fools and Horses"). When it works, though, it really works, and one American remake that is arguably better than the beloved British original is "All in the Family."

Norman Lear's groundbreaking show took its basic premise from the BBC's "Till Death Do Us Part." Each episode focuses on a loudly opinionated working-class man and his long-suffering wife, deriving much of its humor and topicality from the cantankerous patriarch's clashes with his daughter and her staunchly progressive husband. In the American version's case, our bigot with the heart of gold was Archie Bunker, played so magnificently by Carroll O'Connor. He was joined in the principal cast by Jean Stapleton as his hard-working but ditzy wife Edith, whom he often called a "dingbat;" Sally Struthers as Gloria, their good-natured but mildly rebellious daughter; and Rob Reiner as Gloria's husband Michael, a serious-minded progressive who is always arguing with Archie.

Debuting on CBS in January 1971, "All in the Family" hit the ground running and topped the Nielsen ratings for five consecutive years, the first American TV show to accomplish the feat. The series was a departure from other cozy sitcoms of the period by zoning in on many hot-button issues, most notably racism, sexism, religion, homophobia, and antisemitism, not to mention some topics that still get short shrift on the telly to this day, such as menopause, abortion, and breast cancer. But for all the serious subjects the show tackled, it always remembered to be funny first and foremost, with superb comic performances that earned numerous nominations and awards for its cast. Let's take a closer look at the British original and how the two shows stack up against each other.