What Happened To The Cast Of Game Of Thrones?

It's been a while since "Game of Thrones" finished its divisive final season, and even longer since the on-screen deaths of some of the show's most beloved characters. While the HBO franchise has continued with "House of the Dragon," a prequel series exploring the Targaryen dynasty, many of the show's stars have scattered across the worlds of film and TV, and even beyond.

While some "Game of Thrones" alumni have made notable appearances in some of the biggest movies and TV shows of the past few years, others have done a lot less mainstream work in the years since the finale aired. For some, "Game of Thrones" may have just been the start of their careers, whilst others merely added the show to a long and storied filmography. There are even some supporting characters on "Game of Thrones" who had their turns as leading men and women in their most recent projects.

In case you've been wondering where the iconic stars of "Game of Thrones" have been since the show aired (or, for some of them, since their characters' last appearance), look no further! To quote House Stark: The lone wolf may die, but the pack survives.

Spoilers for "Game of Thrones" and "A Song of Ice & Fire" ahead!