Game Of Thrones Star's Supernatural Thriller Series Lands On Prime Video's Top 10 Chart

Amazon Prime Video has increasingly become a bigger player in the ongoing streaming wars. It certainly doesn't hurt that the streamer has found success with high-profile shows like "The Boys," which has become a full-blown franchise encompassing several spin-offs. These are series with big names and big stars. Yet, sometimes, a smaller show (relatively speaking) can break through the noise and become a big hit. Such is the case with "The Rig."

Starring Iain Glen ("Game of Thrones") and Emily Hampshire ("Schitt's Creek"), "The Rig" season 2 recently premiered on Prime Video to kick off 2025. Rather quickly, it made its way into Prime Video's top 10 charts and is currently sitting in the number four spot in the U.S., per FlixPatrol. That also means it's trending just behind "Cross," the new "Alex Cross" series, and ahead of "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" Those are both shows with major brand recognition. Yet, this British supernatural thriller has managed to get itself in the mix with much bigger series.

To that end, "Reacher" is also in the sixth spot ahead of the debut of the show's third season, with other juggernauts such as "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "Fallout" likewise in the mix. None of these can compete with the Mr. Beast reality show "Beast Games" though, which is firmly in the top spot. In any event, "The Rig" is the major surprise here.

The series centers on the crew of a massive oil rig fighting for survival after a strange fog cuts off all communication. Stranded with few supplies, Magnus (Glen) must guide his fractured co-workers through the ever-evolving crisis. His increasingly desperate efforts to restore contact with the mainland fail as tensions rise, culminating in a devastating accident that brings them all face-to-face with the dangers of one of the most extreme working environments on the planet.