Amazon Is Spending Over $200 Million On The Russo Bros. Series Citadel Due To Expensive Reshoots

Apologies to anyone who had to pay rent today and is particularly sensitive to blatant displays of egregious wealth, but The Russo Bros. series "Citadel" for Prime Video apparently cost the megacorporation over $200 million thanks to ridiculously expensive reshoots. Amazon's Prime Video intended "Citadel" to become the new flagship series on the platform, but the production has been inundated with problems, including half of the creative team exiting over creative differences. The news broke today at The Hollywood Reporter, which estimates that the "Avengers" directing duo are well on their way to creating one of the most expensive shows ever made.

This is a textbook example of "risk vs. reward," as "Citadel" is supposed to be the home base for a series of localized spin-offs of the global spy thriller. On paper, this sounds like a real winner of a plan, but the execution has proven to be ridiculously expensive.

This isn't the first time a streamer has shelled out the big bucks for a Russo Bros. project, with their Netflix espionage film "The Gray Man" also coming with a $200 million price tag. Yet again, the goal is to spark a franchise, with the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-starring movie spawning a "James Bond"-style streak of films. A sequel and a spin-off are already in development, so the massive price tag seems to have paid off for Netflix. Only time will tell whether or not this will be the case with Prime Video's "Citadel."