Lena Headey To Make Directorial Debut With Psychological Thriller Violet

In an announcement from Deadline today, actress Lena Headey, star of "Game of Thrones," the hit film "300," and the recent Netflix actioner "Gunpowder Milkshake" will make her directorial debut with a psychological thriller called "Violet," based on the 2019 novel by SJI Holliday.

Holliday is the author behind the Banktoun book series, and most of her psychological thrillers take place in that fictional town, itself based on the real-life Scottish town of Haddington. "Violet" is about a two women, Carrie and Violet, who meet on the Trans-Siberian express and who form an obsessive bond. Most of the book's action takes place in trains and hotels, with the two leads in constant close contact. The upcoming film version has been described by producers to Barbet Schroeder's "Single White Female" and Anthony Minghella's "The Talented Mr. Ripley," based on a Patricia Highsmith story. Incidentally, Headey appeared in a follow-up to that latter film, "Ripley's Game" in 2002.

"Violet" will be written by Gareth Pritchard, who will also produce, and who previously worked as a cinematographer on multiple short films. This will be Pritchard's first screenplay.