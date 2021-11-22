Mark Hamill And Lena Headey Are Masters Of Acting In This Behind-The-Scenes Clip From Masters Of The Universe: Revelations Part 2

When the new continuation of "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" dropped on Netflix earlier this year in the form of "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," the series received critical praise, nostalgic joy, and fanboy outrage. But one thing that remained universal was the acclaim for actor Mark Hamill and his gleefully zealous performance as one of the most memorable cartoon supervillains of all time: Skeletor.

Netflix seems keenly aware of this because they're putting the "Force Awakens" actor front and center on the hype train, on the eve of the arrival of the series' conclusion this week. Through their Netflix Geeked account, the streaming service tweeted out some behind-the-scenes holiday treats to its followers on Monday. The sound of Hamill screeching, "...of transcendent triumph!" should be added to the Voyager Golden Record for posterity. Check it out below:

welcome to the Master Class. please join in as we witness two acting legends — Mark Hamill and Lena Headey — work out a scene from Masters of the Universe: Revelations – Part 2, streaming TOMORROW ☠️ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4BXdrglnLc — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 22, 2021

Here is the synopsis for Part 2 of "Masters of the Universe: Revelation":

The war for Eternia continues in the second part of "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.