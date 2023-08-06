Game Of Thrones' Rory McCann Sometimes Wears The Hound's Helmet And Terrifies People

"Game of Thrones" had it all. Dragons, controversies, book readers trying to keep from spoiling non-book readers, intense fear of character deaths, and one of television's best team-ups: The Hound (Rory McCann) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). Sandor Clegane, aka the Hound, had a rough start in life, with his brother Gregor sticking his head in a fire for playing with one of Gregor's toys. He was the bodyguard to the evil little Prince Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) and later took to the road with Arya.

The Hound's turn from a total jerk to Arya's protector of sorts (not that she ever needed one) and ... dare I say, friend ... was one of the best parts of the show. The banter between the two of them ended up being some of the most delightful moments, and if they'd just shown us endless episodes of the Hound and Arya show, I would have tuned in every week. Heck, if the character had lived, I would have watched a spinoff with the two of them traveling to new lands.

In a 2019 "Game of Thrones" featurette, Rory McCann spoke about the intimidating appearance of the Hound, his very silly-yet-terrifying helmet, and how he still uses it to scare people for fun.