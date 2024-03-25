A Hilarious Tormund Scene In Game Of Thrones Was Improvised By Kristofer Hivju

One of the best things about the sprawling HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones" is that there are an incredible number of wonderful characters with great moments of interaction between them. Sometimes these little moments could be more fun and thrilling than the big battles between zombies and dragons or even the political scheming of wannabe kings and queens, and in the case of one of these moments, it was entirely an improvised moment between some very talented actors. There's a very meme-able moment in the season 7 episode "Beyond the Wall" that features Kristofer Hivju's wildling character Tormund Giantsbane shooting his shot with the woman of his dreams, bringing a great bit of levity to the rather dire circumstances of those later seasons. According to series co-creator and showrunner Dan Weiss, that moment was entirely because of Hivju, which absolutely rules.

There's something really lovable about Tormund despite his being a slightly terrifying, violent barbarian, and while some of that is on the page in George R. R. Martin's books and the show's scripts, a lot of it also comes from Hivju's way of embodying the character. Like Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), he's a dire wolf, though he frequently acts like more of a big goofy puppy.