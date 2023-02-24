One Of Cocaine Bear's Deaths Went Too Far, Could Return In A Director's Cut

This post contains spoilers for "Cocaine Bear."

"Cocaine Bear" is a bit of a strange movie, but you probably expected that coming in, didn't you? The film certainly does get gleefully violent at times, something that arguably gets hampered due to its usage of CGI in combination with practical effects. Some viewers may not notice this overlay, while others, such as myself, might take issue with it. No what you end up thinking, you'll still walk away appreciating how a mid-budget studio feature can get away with the types of kills featured here.

One of the most intriguing was the sudden and off-screen death of Olaf (Kristofer Hivju), a tourist whose fiancée Elsa (Hannah Hoekstra) was the titular bear's first kill. Towards the end of the film, we hear him scream, only to find out a few minutes later that he was mauled to death. The reveal is very quick and obscured in darkness, and according to director Elizabeth Banks, that's for a good reason — Olaf's death was apparently much more graphic.

"We had some incredible prosthetics of him, they ripped off his whole face, and we had a close-up of it that is no longer in the movie," she told Entertainment Weekly. "Maybe in the director's cut we'll get some of that back in."