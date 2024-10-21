Game Of Thrones' Worst Father-Son Relationship Was Very Sweet Behind The Scenes

Westeros is filled with lousy fathers: Robert Baratheon, Balon Greyjoy, and the Wilding Craster who sells his sons (born from daughters he rapes) to the White Walkers. Worst of all, though, is Tywin Lannister (played by Charles Dance in the "Game of Thrones" TV adaptation). He treats none of his three children well; Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Cersei (Lena Headey), the visage of a perfect knight and queen but without the hearts of them, are vessels for the glory of House Lannister, no more. Tywin is so incapable of understanding the twins have wills of their own that he would not believe their terrible, incestuous secret when he heard it from Cersei's own mouth.

If Tywin at least prizes his two eldest children, he has only scorn for his youngest, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). Tyrion had the misfortune of being born a dwarf while his mother Joanna passed in childbirth. His father loathes the very sight of him, seeing Tyrion's existence as an awful trade: the love of his life for an embarrassment. When your son winds up shooting you with a crossbow as you sit on the toilet? Yeah, you've made a few mistakes raising him.

In "Game of Thrones" season 3 premiere, "Valar Dohaeris" (adapted from Tyrion's first POV chapter in "A Storm of Swords") Tyrion has helped secured Lannister control of capital city King's Landing, and so asks that Tywin acknowledge him as his lawful heir as a reward. The elder Lannister responds with one of the most withering speeches ever written and performed, so powerful it's nearly identical in both prose and television:

"You are an ill-made, spiteful little creature full of envy, lust, and low cunning. Men's laws give you the right to bear my name and display my colors since I cannot prove that you are not mine. And to teach me humility, the gods have condemned me to watch you waddle about wearing that proud lion that was my father's sigil and his father's before him. But neither gods nor men will ever compel me to let you turn Casterly Rock into your whorehouse."

Dinklage and Dance were some of the best scene partners in the series, so it is no surprise they had a much more positive working relationship than their characters did. Dinklage was a recent guest on "Hot Ones" (see below). During the interview, he recounted how Dance was more paternal to him than Tywin ever was to Tyrion.