A Game Of Thrones Star Is Replacing Ray Stevenson As Baylan Skoll For Ahsoka Season 2

When Dave Filoni's "Ahsoka" dropped on Disney+ in 2023, it was immediately clear that the Force is with this "Star Wars" show. Along with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the series rolled a laundry list of "Star Wars Rebels" characters out into the live-action side of a galaxy far, far away, continuing the beloved animated show's story five years after it came to an end. Filoni has since taken over the "Star Wars" universe as Lucasfilm's chief creative officer and, to the surprise of few, "Ahsoka" season 2 is officially in the works.

This is a good thing considering the Mortis God cliffhanger season 1 ends with, but it also poses a problem. The best new character in "Ahsoka" is Ray Stevenson's skilled but morally ambiguous former Jedi Baylan Skoll, who's positioned to play a major antagonist role in the series' future. However, Ray Stevenson's tragic death at 58 on May 21, 2023 left the show with a massive problem: What to do with an antagonist who's so integral to the show, but whose characteristics are deeply tied to the so tied to the way Stevenson played him? According to entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider, the show's answer to this problem is recasting Skoll, and not with just any actor. Instead, Sneider posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that the task has fallen on none other than Rory McCann of "Game of Thrones" fame:

"EXCLUSIVE: RORY MCCANN, who played The Hound on GAME OF THRONES, will inherit his late friend Ray Stevenson's role in Season 2 of AHSOKA..."

Sneider's newsletter The InSneider has further elaborated on McCann's casting, which he says was approved by Ray Stevenson's widow — presumably referring to his longtime partner Elisabetta Caraccia. The story of McCann taking over as Baylan Skoll has also been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.