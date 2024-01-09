Ahsoka Season 2 Officially In The Works As Dave Filoni Takes Over The Star Wars Universe

"Ahsoka" season 1 served as the long-awaited continuation of Filoni's sensational animated series "Star Wars Rebels," picking up with its namesake, the former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), as she reunited with her old apprentice, the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), to track down their friend, the Jedi-adjacent Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), years after he vanished deep into hyper-space alongside the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and his Imperial forces. Season 1 itself was, frankly, a mixed bag that would've been better off as an animated series. Still, it did leave things in a rather intriguing place, with plenty of significant plot threads left dangling for season 2 to pick up.

Obviously, Thrawn's return to the "Star Wars" galaxy (and with the ability to create zombie troopers, no less!) — with Ahsoka and Sabine left stranded on the legendary Dathomirian home planet of Peridea in another galaxy after Ezra secretly hitched a ride with Thrawn's ship — will form the foundation of the conflict in season 2. The big question is how this season will address Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), who was on his way to discovering something pretty major on Peridea at the end of season 1. Will the show merely re-cast Baylan in the wake of Stevenson's sudden death last year? Or will it find some other way to continue that thread? Thankfully, that's for Filoni to figure out and not me.

"Ahsoka" season 1 is now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 has yet to set a premiere date.