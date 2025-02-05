Even before their enormously successful HBO television adaptations, author George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" books completely revamped medieval fantasy. Known collectively as the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, Martin introduced the world of Westeros and its surrounding kingdoms with his novels. With eight books published since 1996 and more planned to conclude Martin's overarching story, there is plenty available for literary fans to delve into. Though for curious readers fresh off "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," the reading order might not be as simple as it initially appears.

In addition to the sweeping main novel series, adapted into "Game of Thrones," Martin has written and published ancillary material expanding his fantasy world and its history. Some of these tales take place before the main series while others offer crucial world-building within the wider story. With that said, here's how to read George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" books in order.