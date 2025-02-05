How To Read George R. R. Martin's Game Of Thrones Books In Order
Even before their enormously successful HBO television adaptations, author George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" books completely revamped medieval fantasy. Known collectively as the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, Martin introduced the world of Westeros and its surrounding kingdoms with his novels. With eight books published since 1996 and more planned to conclude Martin's overarching story, there is plenty available for literary fans to delve into. Though for curious readers fresh off "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," the reading order might not be as simple as it initially appears.
In addition to the sweeping main novel series, adapted into "Game of Thrones," Martin has written and published ancillary material expanding his fantasy world and its history. Some of these tales take place before the main series while others offer crucial world-building within the wider story. With that said, here's how to read George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" books in order.
Game of Thrones in release order
There are currently eight books within the world of "A Song of Ice and Fire" written and published by George R.R. Martin. There are five novels in the main series, along with ancillary publications including short stories and history books set within the world of "Game of Thrones." Martin currently has plans for two additional novels in the main series and at least two more ancillary publications, though no release dates have been announced.
As fans wait for the main series to conclude, the existing books are perfectly accessible to read in the order that they were first released. Here is the release order for all published "Game of Thrones" books at the time of writing:
-
A Game of Thrones (1996)
-
A Clash of Kings (1998)
-
A Storm of Swords (2000)
-
A Feast for Crows (2005)
-
A Dance with Dragons (2011)
-
The World of Ice & Fire (2014)
-
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (2015)
-
Fire & Blood (2018)
A Game of Thrones
The first novel in the series, 1996's "A Game of Thrones," is also the most faithfully adapted by the HBO series. After the death of King Robert Baratheon's trusted advisor Jon Arryn under suspicious circumstances, Baratheon's old friend Ned Stark agrees to be his new confidante. This places him in the way of a plot to take over the Iron Throne of Westeros, with the entire Stark family in danger. Meanwhile, Princess Daenerys Targaryen enters into an arranged marriage with Khal Drogo, becoming leader of the Dothraki upon his untimely death.
For those who watched HBO's adaptation before reading the novels, "A Game of Thrones" will feel intensely familiar, specifically in the first season. George R.R. Martin creates a perfect gateway into his world with the novel, expanding the backstory and its characters in a way only possible through literature. With the main series unfolding in chronological order, "A Game of Thrones" is the logical starting point for any new reader to the saga.
A Clash of Kings
1998's "A Clash of Kings," the second novel in the main series, is when the overarching plot kicks into high gear. Following Joffrey's ascension to the Iron Throne and Ned Stark's execution, Westeros plunges into an all-out civil war. Robb Stark seeks to avenge his father Ned's death while Robert Baratheon's brother Stannis launches his own attack to claim the throne for himself. North of Winterfell, Jon Snow moves beyond the wall to learn more about the Wildlings in defense of the northern border.
Just as "Game of Thrones" stuck to the first novel for its source material in its first season, the show adapted "A Clash of Kings" for its second. "A Clash of Kings" picks up all the major plot threads from the first novel and escalates them into wartime intensity. Given its placement in the overarching narrative, "A Clash of Kings" should be read second in the series.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
In 1998, in between the publication of "A Game of Thrones" and "A Clash of Kings," George R.R. Martin published the novel "The Hedge Knight." A novella set within the world of "A Song of Ice and Fire," "The Hedge Knight" started a sub-series of prequel novellas by Martin. The author referred to this group of stories as "Tales of Dunk & Egg," from the nicknames of Ser Duncan the Tall and King Aegon V Targaryen, who are two of the most important characters in the "Game of Thrones" universe. Originally published individually, the first three novellas in this series were published in a collection as "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
Starting approximately 90 years before the events of "A Game of Thrones," the novellas follow Duncan after he ascends to the rank of knight and agrees to train Prince Aegon. The subsequent novellas, "The Sworn Sword" and "The Mystery Knight," explore the Blackfyre Rebellion against King Daeron II Targaryen and its immediate fallout. Though "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is accessible without reading the main series, their ties to Westerosi history make reading before "A Storm of Swords" a helpful source of backstory.
A Storm of Swords
Owing to its sheer length, "A Storm of Swords," which was published in 2000, marked HBO's move to adapting single novels into multiple "Game of Thrones" seasons. Despite repelling Stannis Baratheon's attempted invasion of King's Landing, Joffrey is assassinated, with his uncle Tyrion sentenced to death for the murder. Daenerys continues to build her power base with the ultimate goal of conquering Westeros, relocating to Mereen after overthrowing its leaders. Beyond the northern wall, the conflict against the Wildlings comes to a head while the Night's Watch faces the White Walkers and their undead army.
Approximately the first half of "A Storm of Swords" is adapted into the third season of "Game of Thrones." Daenerys' familial background is revealed throughout the novel as her role in the saga grows more prominent. With that in mind, we recommended reading this installment in between "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and "Fire & Blood," with their expansion of history and geography.
Fire & Blood
The primary literary source material for "House of the Dragon" comes from the first volume of "Fire & Blood." Published in 2018, "Fire & Blood" is presented as a history book covering House Targaryen, starting with Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros. This places the bulk of the first volume of "Fire & Blood" centuries before the events of "Game of Thrones." After Aegon conquers six of Westeros' seven kingdoms, Aegon's descendants squabble amongst themselves for power.
"Fire & Blood" contains some material previously published elsewhere, like in "The World of Ice & Fire," but is itself largely new content. The book is presented as told by Westerosi historian Archmaester Gyldayn, himself an unreliable narrator as he shares the Targaryen family saga. The Targaryens and their history are referenced more heavily in the main series starting with "A Storm of Swords" as Daenerys rises to power. With that in mind, we recommend reading "Fire & Blood" after the third novel in the main series.
A Feast for Crows
2005's "A Feast for Crows," along with its 2011 follow-up "A Dance with Dragons," marked a change in George R.R. Martin's storytelling approach for the series. Rather than having each novel advance the plot chronologically, "A Feast for Crows" takes place roughly at the same time as its sequel. "A Feast for Crows" explores the fallout of Robb Stark and Tywin Lannister's deaths, as Cersei Lannister tries to solidify control in King's Landing. Elsewhere, Oberyn Martell's daughters and Arya Stark separately plot their own respective vendettas against those who wronged their families.
Along with its follow-up, "A Feast for Crows" makes up much of the literary basis for the fourth through the sixth seasons of "Game of Thrones." The fifth season, in particular, draws heavily from the 2005 novel in its depiction of the courtly intrigue in King's Landing. With "A Feast for Crows" tying into the immediate aftermath of "A Storm of Swords," read it after that and the expanded backstory provided by "Fire & Blood."
A Dance with Dragons
With much of its story occurring concurrently with "A Feast for Crows," 2011's "A Dance with Dragons" shifts its primary focus back to Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, and Daenerys Targaryen. Newly elected as the Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, Jon faces dissension in the ranks when he begins making controversial decisions to prepare for the White Walkers. Daenerys struggles to maintain control of Mereen while reconnecting with the Dothraki horde outside the city. Stannis Baratheon runs into complications of his own in combating House Stark's enemies, particularly in his attempt to overthrow House Bolton.
Like its preceding novel, material from "A Dance with Dragons" was adapted into the middle seasons of "Game of Thrones," through season 6. Interestingly, it was the only main series novel published during the show's broadcast run. Though much of the novel occurs simultaneously with "A Feast for Crows," "A Dance with Dragons" should be read after as it advances Cersei and Jaime Lannister's arcs.
The World of Ice & Fire
With its own vast continents, sprawling history, and winding family trees, there is an enormous amount of in-world lore behind "Game of Thrones." To help parse out this history, George R.R. Martin teamed up with co-authors Elio M. GarcÍa, Jr. and Linda Antonsson for "The World of Ice & Fire." Published in 2014, the illustrated history book covers the rise of the Seven Kingdoms, going as far back as the world's prehistoric era. While "Fire & Blood" focuses its attention squarely on House Targaryen, "The World of Ice & Fire" provides a broader view of the history and geography of Westeros.
"The World of Ice & Fire" is a companion piece to the main series, more ancillary than "Tales of Dunk & Egg" or "Fire & Blood." As such, it can be read alongside the novels or after completing the most recent entry in the main series to better appreciate the world that Martin has created. Rather than being a standalone title, "The World of Ice & Fire" works in conjunction with the other books, so we recommend readers dive into it last for now.
The Winds of Winter
The sixth book in George R.R. Martin's main series, "The Winds of Winter," has been in various stages of development for over a decade. Prior to the publication of "A Dance with Dragons," the author claimed to have written at least four chapters of material for its sequel. The point-of-view characters confirmed for "The Winds of Winter" include Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Aeron Greyjoy, and Arianne Martell. There is no word on how many "Game of Thrones" episodes "The Winds of Winter" covers, but Martin hinted that the novel's story is darker compared to preceding books.
Initially planned to be the conclusion of the main novel series, Martin decided to make "The Winds of Winter" the series' penultimate installment. In 2023, Martin revealed that he had written over 1,100 pages for the manuscript, estimating there are still approximately 400-500 pages left to go. At the time of this writing, there is currently no anticipated publication date for "The Winds of Winter."
A Dream of Spring
Though George R.R. Martin initially planned to end "A Song of Ice and Fire" with its sixth novel, he decided the story would organically end with a seventh novel instead. Martin has also hinted that the narrative will take as long as it needs to take, though he anticipated the seventh novel to be the last. Martin formally announced plans for a seventh novel and its title, "A Dream of Spring," through his blog in 2006. Like its preceding novel, it's unclear how much of "Game of Thrones" is covered in "A Dream of Spring," but it's expected to conclude the story.
Putting his primary focus on completing "The Winds of Winter," Martin claimed in 2019 that he hasn't begun writing "A Dream of Spring." Though he has alluded to knowing how his story will end, he doesn't intend to begin writing "A Dream of Spring" until the completion of the preceding novel. As with its predecessor, there is no anticipated publication date for "A Dream of Spring."
Fire & Blood Vol. 2
The full history of House Targaryen was supposed to be told over two volumes of "Fire & Blood." While the first volume was published in 2018, there is currently no anticipated release date for the second. Martin had originally intended to publish "Fire & Blood" after the conclusion of the main series, but this was changed as "The Winds of Winter" was delayed. While the first volume concludes with the rise of King Aegon Targaryen III, it's unclear what the second volume will cover.
In 2022, Martin hinted on his blog that the second volume of "Fire & Blood" wouldn't be published until he had completed "The Winds of Winter." However, the author does have a history of changing plans from his original intentions, especially as his writing of the main series is prolonged. With approximately 150 years of history left to go before the start of "Game of Thrones," there is plenty for a second volume of "Fire & Blood" to cover.
Tales of Dunk & Egg
George R.R. Martin has long stated he has plans for additional "Tales of Dunk & Egg" stories beyond the three compiled in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Martin has identified as many as six additional novellas in the series to be written, culminating in Ser Duncan becoming the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard. The working titles of the first two planned novellas are "The She-Wolves of Winterfell" and "The Village Hero." The latter story appears to be further along, with Martin planning to write it as the next novella in the series.
As with the second volume of "Fire & Blood," Martin intends to finish "The Winds of Winter" before continuing "Tales of Dunk & Egg" in earnest. In the interim, "Tales of Dunk & Egg" became the next HBO spin-off to "Game of Thrones," under the title "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms." Principal photography on this show began in June 2024, with HBO ordering this adaptation straight to series.