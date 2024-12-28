Game Of Thrones: Aemon Targaryen's Family Tree, Explained

Few things can challenge fans of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" franchise quite like the Targaryen family tree — and for good reason. As depicted in his books and the HBO shows "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," the Targaryen clan were once sprawling and powerful. However, their penchant for incest and a civil war between the Targaryen factions led to them being almost entirely wiped out by the events of "Game of Thrones." While there are enough fierce, dragon-riding Targaryens around in "House of the Dragon" that it's a struggle to keep our Aegons straight, there are only a couple of Targaryens left two centuries later when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) hatches three dragon eggs and brings dragons back for the first time since the civil war.

There's one Targaryen who got to see not only the fall of the Targaryen dynasty at the hands of Robert Baratheon and his allies, but also the return of dragons and the rise of the dreaded White Walkers foretold by ancient prophecy originally passed down by Targaryen kings: Aemon Targaryen, later and better known as Maester Aemon (played by the late Peter Vaughan on "Game of Thrones"). As a member of the Night's Watch, he was split from his family and many forgot he was a Targaryen at all. Here's how he connects to the rest of the clan, from his immediate family to his in-fighting ancestors and his brother's descendants.