The Next Game Of Thrones Prequel Casts Two Of The Most Important Characters In Westerosi History

Although many critics were skeptical of "House of the Dragon," arguing that the finale of "Game of Thrones" was so horrendous that it may have killed any audience interest in another TV show set in the same universe, the 2022 spinoff's first season was a pretty clear success. It was so good, in fact, that it's now paved the way for a new spinoff series, once again set in Westeros during the Targaryens' reign.

That's right: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," which was officially greenlit by HBO in 2023, has now cast the largely unknown actor Peter Claffey as the young knight Dunk, plus the 9-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell as the pre-pubescent Egg. Details are still sparse, but we know the casting department's got their priorities right: the 6'4" Claffey seems perfect for the famously tall Dunk, who eventually earns the nickname Ser Duncan the Tall. Meanwhile, Dexter Sol Ansell (who played child Coriolanus Snow in the recent "Hunger Games" prequel), seems perfect for the young, secretly royal Egg.

For viewers unfamiliar with the three novellas focused on these two characters (or the graphic novels based on them), this choice of spinoff might seem bizarre. Why would HBO focus a show on these two apparent nobodies, characters who've never been major players in either TV series so far? The answer is that as unassuming as they may seem, Duncan and Egg are two deeply important characters in Westerosi history. They may not have done anything as dramatic as the Dance of Dragons or the conquest of Dorne, but their life stories tell us a ton about the way Westeros had changed in the years between "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones."