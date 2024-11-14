Tomb Raider TV Series Finds Its Lara Croft In A Game Of Thrones Star

Prime Video's "Tomb Raider" series has seemingly found its Lara Croft in "Game of Thrones" veteran Sophie Turner, according to a report from Deadline.

At the end of October, the same outlet released an initial exclusive saying that Turner was a top choice to play the titular tomb raider alongside Lucy Boynton ("Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Pale Blue Eye"), with Emma Corrin ("The Crown") and Mackenzie Davis ("Station Eleven") also potentially in the running. Now, it seems as if the show, which is being spearheaded by "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, may have settled on its lead actor.

If this comes to fruition, Turner certainly has big shoes to fill — she would join Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander as the only other two performers to play Lara Croft in live-action. It's important to make this abundantly clear: the report says that Turner is "in negotiations," so this bit of casting still isn't official just yet. I also anticipate some pushback on this, to be honest. Hayley Atwell voiced the character in the 2024 series "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," so some fans might feel like the role should have gone to the Marvel Cinematic Universe alumnus. Other fan-castings that have made their rounds online include performers like Daisy Ridley and Jodie Comer. I don't think we should dismiss Turner so quickly, though. If she books this role, she definitely has the acting chops to make Lara Croft her own.