Phoebe Waller-Bridge And Tomb Raider Writers Are Debating Lara Croft's Body For The Right Reasons

When Lara Croft was unleashed upon the world in the first "Tomb Raider" video game in 1996, she was a dichotomous revolution. The action-adventure gaming franchise has consistently evolved alongside gaming graphics, and the introduction of the Lara Croft character was a monumental achievement in the quest for gender equality in gaming. But at the same time, Lara Croft's character design has been hotly debated, with many viewing her as nothing more than easily objectified eye candy for men. And the arguments aren't without merit. Players were obsessed with sexualizing Lara Croft in whatever way they could, with one fan even developing a software patch known as "Nude Raider" which allowed players to see the character in the nude.

Since her arrival nearly 30 years ago, Lara Croft has evolved in countless ways, but few changes have been debated quite like her body. Let's not kid ourselves, the reason she was introduced with gigantic breasts was that the original publishers were trying to target the straight male audience, confirmed by the 1997 ad campaign, "Where the Boys Are." Over time, Lara Croft's image has changed to far less cartoonish proportions, but the general public's association with Lara Croft seems to be forever trapped in the 1990s (not unlike the people who respond, "Oh, like Stone Cold?" whenever someone mentions being a fan of professional wrestling).

"Fleabag," and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is now set to helm a new "Tomb Raider" series for Amazon, and based on a recent profile with Vanity Fair, she is also well versed in the legacy of not just Lara Croft, but of her culturally impactful bust-line. "The boob conversation, we're in it! We're having it," she announced in the middle of her interview.

So, let's have the boob conversation.