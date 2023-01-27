Amazon Looking Toward Multimedia Tomb Raider Franchise With A New Film In Addition To Series

As many may already know, the long-running "Tomb Raider" franchise centers around the exploits of British archeologist Lara Croft. While her actual story changes from game to game and movie to movie, the one constant throughout the franchise is that she utilizes her wits and athleticism to accomplish impossible feats. Alicia Vikander last portrayed Lara in the 2018 film "Tomb Raider," while the character's last game was that same year's "Shadow of the Tomb Raider."

No details have been released regarding the new continuity that Amazon seemingly wants to create. However, the idea of each new multimedia installment being connected with each other sounds very interesting. Lara is an ideal character to test out this plan of attack. Since the "Tomb Raider" games are action and platformer-heavy, it would be easy to transition the fan experience from playing a game to watching a show or movie. There are some things that work well in video games, but not the live-action medium and vice versa, so covering all your bases with one string of continuity makes sense from a storytelling perspective.

As far as what we do know, the aforementioned Phoebe Waller-Bridge's involvement in the show component was revealed mere hours ago as of this writing. Even though she herself is not lined up to take on the role, the "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" actress will be writing and developing the project. No projected release dates for the "Tomb Raider" movie, show, or game have been revealed.