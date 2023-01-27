Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Write Tomb Raider TV Series At Amazon

From the fourth wall-breaking humor of "Fleabag" to the world of James Bond in "No Time to Die" to teaming up with the most famous archaeologist of them all in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," it's clear that Hollywood is Phoebe Waller-Bridge's world and everyone else is simply living in it. Now, it appears as if the highly in-demand and multifaceted star is about to add another exciting property to her ledger.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor/writer/producer extraordinaire is prepping a new "Tomb Raider" television series based on the popular and profitable series of video games starring the legendary treasure-hunting character, Lara Croft. With the report describing this new series as "in the development stages," we appear to be some way off from any more concrete details regarding the project. For those holding out hope that Waller-Bridge would actually star as Lara Croft in addition to writing, THR splashes a bucketful of cold water on that immensely fun possibility with one heck of a buzzkill: "Waller-Bridge does not plan to star in the TV adaptation of the property."

Nevertheless, the series is coming together under Amazon Studios, a result of Waller-Bridge's overall deal with the streaming giant. She will reportedly executive produce alongside her writing duties, which will presumably give her quite a bit of creative freedom over the creative direction of this series.