Mysterious New Phoebe Waller-Bridge Project Is Heading To Amazon

Waller-Bridge gained international acclaim for "Fleabag," based on her one-woman show of the same name. The series followed a unique and challenging protagonist, played by Waller-Bridge, as she tried (and routinely failed) to maneuver her way through life and love. The series ended after two seasons and won six Emmys including Best Comedy Series, and Amazon Studios was quick to sign her on for a series production deal. The talented creative also created "Killing Eve" for BBC America, starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.

Production on Waller-Bridge's new series is set to begin later this year, and details about the plot, tone, and potential cast are all being kept quiet. Since "Fleabag," Waller-Bridge has stayed busy, but this is the first time she'll be delivering a personal work since that show aired. In the past few years, Waller-Bridge co-wrote "No Time to Die," performed with Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones 5," and even provided the voice of L3-37 in "Solo." For a little while it looked like she was going to star in a series remake of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with "Solo" co-star Donald Glover, but she left that project in September 2021. The split was prompted by "creative differences," but appears to have been amicable, and Glover is moving on with the project, solo.

Like just about everyone who became obsessed with the hot priest in 2019, I loved "Fleabag." The series' raw honesty was refreshing, and the humor delightfully dark and poignant. My hope is that Waller-Bridge doesn't return to the exact same well, but still delivers a series with her trademark biting wit and just a tiny dose of melancholy. That, and I hope she casts Andrew Scott as a hot minister.

Anyone curious who hasn't seen "Fleabag" can check out both seasons streaming on Prime Video, so you can get in on all of the several-year-old hot priest memes. Trust me, they're still just as good as the day they were made, and they'll have to hold us over until we get more details about Waller-Bridge's upcoming series.