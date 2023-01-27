Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Adapt Dark Comedy Novel Sign Here For Prime Video

Prime Video will remain in the Phoebe Waller-Bridge business. The streaming home for Waller-Bridge's Emmy-winning series, "Fleabag," is eyeing a new series from her and novelist Claudia Lux based on Lux's debut novel, "Sign Here."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Waller-Bridge has renewed her three-year deal with Amazon, which was set to expire this September. As part of the renewal, she and Lux are developing a TV adaptation of "Sign Here," which the book's publisher, Penguin Random House, describes as a "darkly humorous, utterly gripping debut novel about a guy who works in Hell (literally)." The protagonist, Peyote Trip, works "in the deals department on the fifth floor of Hell," where "the only drink on offer is Jägermeister." Though it might sound like a double entendre of the kind Fleabag might make, this feels like something that would be right up Waller-Bridge's alley.

In March last year, we heard that Waller-Bridge had a mystery project in development at Prime Video — there's no word on when that might see the light of day or if it's still going forward. It seems to be separate from "Sign Here," which will be written and co-executive produced by Lux.

Will Waller-Bridge star in the series? We don't know. She was last seen in a guest role capacity in Season 2 of the BBC comedy series Staged. Waller-Bridge was set to co-star in a TV adaptation of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" with Donald Glover but exited the series over creative differences. Her next role is opposite Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which releases June 30.