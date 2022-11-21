Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Play Indy's Goddaughter In Indiana Jones 5
As much as Indiana Jones strikes an imposing figure as a lone man on a never-ending quest for all sorts of historical and mythological artifacts, the reality of the legendary character is that he's never quite been able to do it all on his own. From the esteemed Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood to John Rhys-Davies as Indy's right-hand man Sallah to Denholm Elliott as old friend Marcus Brody to the unforgettable Ke Huy Quan as Short Round (one sidekick who we probably should forget, meanwhile, would be Shia LaBeouf as Indy's greaser son Mutt), Dr. Jones has been more of a team player throughout the decades than even he would probably care to admit.
That grand tradition will apparently continue with the as-of-yet untitled "Indiana Jones" sequel. With the first official trailer presumed to arrive next month with the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," anxious fans are instead left to sift through newly-revealed details about the plot and tone of the fifth film in the franchise. Not only will this be the end of the line for the world-weary archaeologist, but it will also introduce a supporting character from the hero's past.
Ever since it was first reported that writer/actor/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge would join the cast of "Indiana Jones 5" in some capacity, fans have wondered just how prominent of a role the multi-hyphenate would have. Well, now we're getting a little more light on how her character fits into the plot — as Indy's goddaughter, apparently.
'A mystery and a wonder'
She's broken the fourth wall in the acclaimed comedy/drama series "Fleabag," she's played a revolutionary droid in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and she's even received a writing credit in the world of James Bond after punching up the script for "No Time to Die." Now, she's ready to stand alongside Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones to help him in his latest adventure.
In another report by Empire, the creative team has finally shed some light on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's mysterious new character named Helena. Described by James Mangold ("Girl, Interrupted," "3:10 to Yuma," "Logan") as "slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter" and by Harrison Ford as "a pioneer in ethical accounting," the actor herself has an even more vague answer as to exactly who Indy's never-before-seen goddaughter really is: "She's a mystery and a wonder." While everyone remains tight-lipped on any more specific details, the report does indicate that her "pivotal" role will involve leaping into the fray and getting involved in another of the franchise's celebrated action sequences. According to Waller-Bridge, she had no reservations about getting her hands a little dirty:
"Honestly, I just loved it. When you're playing a character who throws herself on the back of a vehicle, there's no acting around that. You just have to bloody do it."
As it turns out, we have Kathleen Kennedy to thank for her inclusion during a casual dinner meeting. "Then it was the fastest I've ever read a script," said Waller-Bridge. "I came out of a sort of haze afterwards. I just couldn't believe how much fun I had and how moved I was by it." For someone who sure knows her way around a screenplay, that's incredibly high praise.
"Indiana Jones 5" comes to theaters on June 30, 2023.