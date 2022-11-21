Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Play Indy's Goddaughter In Indiana Jones 5

As much as Indiana Jones strikes an imposing figure as a lone man on a never-ending quest for all sorts of historical and mythological artifacts, the reality of the legendary character is that he's never quite been able to do it all on his own. From the esteemed Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood to John Rhys-Davies as Indy's right-hand man Sallah to Denholm Elliott as old friend Marcus Brody to the unforgettable Ke Huy Quan as Short Round (one sidekick who we probably should forget, meanwhile, would be Shia LaBeouf as Indy's greaser son Mutt), Dr. Jones has been more of a team player throughout the decades than even he would probably care to admit.

That grand tradition will apparently continue with the as-of-yet untitled "Indiana Jones" sequel. With the first official trailer presumed to arrive next month with the release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," anxious fans are instead left to sift through newly-revealed details about the plot and tone of the fifth film in the franchise. Not only will this be the end of the line for the world-weary archaeologist, but it will also introduce a supporting character from the hero's past.

Ever since it was first reported that writer/actor/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge would join the cast of "Indiana Jones 5" in some capacity, fans have wondered just how prominent of a role the multi-hyphenate would have. Well, now we're getting a little more light on how her character fits into the plot — as Indy's goddaughter, apparently.