Indiana Jones 5 Will De-Age Harrison Ford For Its Opening Scene

Nostalgia is usually a surefire way to get an audience excited. After all, we're all getting older and the world is changing fast. Films are becoming an escape again fast, and what better world to escape into than one we already know well — which is why the news that our very own Indiana Jones, also known as the great Harrison Ford, will be de-aged in the opening sequence of "Indiana Jones 5" is so exciting.

"This is the first time I've seen it where I believe it," Ford told Empire about the young version of himself during an interview published in November 2022. "It's a little spooky. I don't think I even want to know how it works, but it works. Doesn't make me want to be young, though. I'm glad to have earned my age."

Naturally, the biggest challenge in a major film like this is to make sure the effect is believable. It's great that Ford is on board with it, but the filmmakers need the wider audience to go along with it as well. Producer Kathleen Kennedy seems fairly confident that the scene will play as if it was plucked directly from the halcyon days of the "Indiana Jones" franchise—which, if you're a longtime fan, could

"My hope is that, although it will be talked about in terms of technology, you just watch it and go, 'Oh my God, they just found footage. This was a thing they shot 40 years ago,'" the producer told Empire. "We're dropping you into an adventure, something Indy is looking for, and instantly you have that feeling, 'I'm in an 'Indiana Jones' movie.'"