Game Of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Has One Condition To Return As Sansa Stark

"Game of Thrones" came to an end in May of 2019 — enraging fans with its lackluster final season — but people are still asking its stars, years later, if they'd consider returning to Westeros somehow. The latest "Game of Thrones" veteran to answer this question? Sophie Turner — who made her industry debut playing Sansa Stark, a shrewd strategist and eldest daughter of the powerful Northern family House Stark.

While speaking to Variety about her newest project "Joan," interviewer K.J. Yossman brought up the show that made Turner famous, asking, "Could we ever see the return of Sansa Stark?" Turner basically said no, but also admitted she's curious about how the character would be faring today.

"Maybe," Turner said. "I mean, it would have to be the exact same cast and the exact same crew otherwise I wouldn't go back and that would just be season 9, and I don't think we're going to do a season 9, but, I mean, I loved playing Sansa, and I do wonder often what would she be doing now. Where would she be five years later, what would she be doing? Would she still be queen in the North? Would she be a good ruler? Would there be some other kind of terrible war that's happened? I'd love to see it."