Game Of Thrones' Rose Leslie Refuses To Say This Ygritte Line To Kit Harington

Showmances are a tricky proposition. When you are an actor, you often get thrust into a situation with someone that requires you to be emotionally vulnerable and open with that complete stranger for a brief period of time. Naturally, a person doing that will create a bond or intimacy with their fellow actor, and this leads to loads of actors hooking up with or dating their co-stars. This doesn't just happen on big-budget movies or TV shows either. You look at any high school theater department, and there are at least two people getting together in that cast.

Because these circumstances are so odd and create such a whirlwind, most of these showmances don't last very long. Once their senses aren't as heightened and they aren't spending every hour of every day together, that fire quickly fades, and they go their separate ways. However, some work out, and I am always pleased when they do. They weathered the storm and came out on the other side still in love. That's nice.

This seems to be the case with "Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. Not only did they play lovers on the show, but they have now been together for over a decade, are married, and just welcomed their second child to the world last month. In a show that featured plenty of sex but not a ton of true romance, the relationship between Jon and Ygritte was always one of my favorite storylines. They had tremendous chemistry on-screen, and it seems it was able to transfer off-screen seamlessly. Of course, there's a delineation between the real romance and the fake one, and to separate those two, Rose Leslie refuses to say Ygritte's key catchphrase in her actual relationship with Kit Harington.