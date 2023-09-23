Horror Movies That Will Blow Fans Away In 2024

Horror movies in 2023 ran the gamut. From much-awaited sequels ("Scream VI," "Evil Dead Rise," "The Exorcist: Believer") to new takes on old stories ("The Last Voyage of the Demeter," "The Boogeyman") to Russell Crowe riding around town on his little Vespa, in "The Pope's Exorcist," there was something for everyone. We began the year with the viral sensation "M3GAN," and now we're living through a moment of industry-wide instability due to the AMPTP's refusal to negotiate with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions.

But not to worry, horror fans have plenty to look forward to in the year 2024. We've got evil spirits, imaginary friends, ruthless aliens, and movies that are so mysterious we don't even know what the heck they're about yet. If you're already feeling hungry for your next horror snack, here are some sneak peeks to whet your appetite even further. Get ready to mark your creepy calendars.