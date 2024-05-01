You'll Be Able To See Terrifier 3 Sooner Than Expected

We've already been told that "Terrifier 3" contains a scene so brutal it even made David Howard Thornton sick. Meanwhile, the teaser trailer showed Art the Clown getting into the festive spirit by decimating a helpless child on Christmas eve. Wonderful stuff. After the trailer dropped, anticipation for the film was higher than ever, with some even suggesting the movie was going too far by including kids in the mayhem.

Now it seems everyone will get the chance to get upset all over again, when the movie debuts earlier than expected. Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting have announced the release date for "Terrifier 3" has been moved up by two weeks. Instead of the threequel dropping on the originally announced date of October 25, it will now arrive in theaters on October 11. That means fans of Art and his bloody escapades will have even more time to get into the Halloween spirit by watching some unsuspecting victims being disemboweled much earlier in the month.

What's more, according to producer Phil Falcone, Damien Leone has delivered when it comes to outdoing the savagery of "Terrifier 2." The producer said:

"'Terrifier 3′ will deliver everything the fans expect and more with Art the Clown taking things to the next level. We can't thank our fans enough for their support and for making us believe we've made something truly special."

Special or nauseating, what's the difference?