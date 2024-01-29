New Terrifier 3 Set Image Teases The Brutal Return Of Art The Clown

Director Damien Leone has established a new slasher mainstay with his "Terrifier" series. After taking his Art the Clown character, who'd previously appeared in several short films, and putting him at the center of 2016's "Terrifier," the director followed up that lackluster effort with 2021's "Terrifier 2" — a movie too brutal for some horror fans. While "Terrifier" had been, in the words of /Film's Chris Evangelista, "crap," the sequel had more narrative and lore-building. As such, it amounted to not only a surprise box office hit ($15 million on a $250,000 budget is nothing to scoff at), but a markedly better movie.

After the release of "Terrifier 2," audiences — many of which reportedly fainted at screenings — were excited to see more of Art, the bloodthirsty harlequin who had started to gain some pop cultural recognition. His nightmarish visage could be seen cropping up in "Bupkis" cameos and generally seemed to be transcending the niche horror genre from which he came.

All of which means anticipation for "Terrifier 3" couldn't be higher. While fans are eager to see more of David Howard Thornton's delightfully tricksterish performance as Art, there's also the question of just how Leone is going to top the off-the-wall brutality of his previous films. Both "Terrifier" and "Terrifier 2" relied on unrelenting violence and sickeningly inventive kills to grab audiences' attention, with the sequel becoming notorious for a scene in which a poor girl is skinned alive. So, as fans wait to find out what on Earth Leone is going to dream up this time, any trickle of information about the upcoming threequel is surely going to be met with excitement. Now, the director has given us a tiny glimpse behind-the-scenes of "Terrifier 3," with a set photo that might reveal a slight change to Art's look.