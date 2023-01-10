M. Night Shyamalan Sees His Movies' Marketing As 'Part Of The Storytelling'

From the mind that brought us "the beach that makes you old" comes "the cabin of impossible decision-making!" M. Night Shyamalan is back with his latest thriller, "Knock At The Cabin," a home invasion horror film about the potential end of the world. Need I say more? Personally, I was on board the second I heard Shyamalan's name. In a way, the premise is inconsequential.

Knowing the tendencies of the writer-director behind titles like "The Sixth Sense," "Split," and "Old," however much we think we know, there will no doubt be plenty of surprises just waiting to spring: High-concept genre films with outlandish endings are his bread-and-butter. In fact, that's part of the reason that I closed my eyes when the latest trailer for "Knock At The Cabin" played ahead of my "M3GAN" screening this weekend — I'm already on board, no need to spoil my future fun with a trailer that shows too much!

I'm obviously not the only person who occasionally feels the need to shut my eyes during a trailer. Plenty of audience members worry about trailers giving way too much. So it only makes sense that the issue is also on the minds of the filmmakers working behind the scenes — and most certainly a director like Shyamalan, who clearly values the power of a surprise reveal. Per a new interview with TotalFilm, Shyamalan has essentially said that there's no reason to worry about that being a problem for "Knock At The Cabin," or any of his other movies for that matter. After many years in the business, he's learned a thing or two about making sure that the marketing works in tandem with his movie's storytelling.