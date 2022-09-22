Knock At The Cabin Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Is Back And He's Bringing The Apocalypse With Him

When M. Night Shyamalan's third feature "The Sixth Sense" arrived on the scene, the gripping story, horrific visuals, and shocking twist earned the film six Academy Award nominations, and a Newsweek soon had a cover story declaring him "The Next Spielberg." This unfortunately put Shyamalan on a ridiculous pedestal, which has turned him into one of the most hotly debated filmmakers currently working today. For the last few years, Shyamalan has been independently funding his own projects, a way to maintain the creative control of his vision.

Shyamalan avoided surprise endings for years after it became synonymous with his name, but since 2015 with "The Visit," he's been back to incorporating his signature twists, and making movies exactly the way he wants. It was announced about a year ago that Shyamalan was making yet another horror movie, the secretive and highly-anticipated "Knock at the Cabin." Fans have been speculating for months about what the film could possibly be about, but as is the case with most of Shyamalan's filmography, trying to predict the truth of the story is a fool's errand. We can sit here and pretend we know what the film is about until we're blue in the face, but no one will ever truly know what's what until the final credits roll.

Fortunately, a new trailer for the film has finally been made available, so at least now our guesses can be somewhat educated. Let the predictions begin.