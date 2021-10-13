M. Night Shyamalan's Next Feature, Knock At The Cabin, Will Be Released In 2023

M. Night Shyamalan's directorial debut was an independent drama film called "Praying with Anger," in which he also starred, and was followed up by the family drama "Wide Awake" with Rosie O'Donnell about a young child having a crisis of faith. But where most people tune in to Shyamalan's filmography was with the Academy-award nominated horror drama, "The Sixth Sense." The film's twist ending would become a staple for the early years of Shyamalan's horror career, featured in films like "Signs" and "The Village."

Despite the reputation, Shyamalan isn't just a guy who makes thrillers with twist-endings. He's also responsible for the fantasy film "Lady in the Water," and an entire anti-hero super series known as the Eastrail 177 trilogy between "Unbreakable," "Split," and "Glass." Regardless of opinion, Shyamalan is a known moneymaker at the box office, with his most recent film, "Old," bringing in $90.1 million at the global box office despite the pandemic.

Comparatively, his return to horror, "The Visit," brought in $98.4 million without any need for lockdowns or avoiding public places.

In addition to "Knock at the Cabin," Shyamalan is producing a thriller through his Blinding Edge Pictures company called "The Vanishings at Caddo Lake" from Celine Held & Logan George ("Topside"). It's about a young girl who mysteriously disappears at the titular lake, only for a series of past deaths and disappearances to all link together following when she goes missing. This is the first film to come from Blinding Edge Pictures that isn't being directed by Shyamalan since 2010's "Devil."