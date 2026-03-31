15 Biggest Movies And TV Shows Of 2025, According To Wikipedia Searches

At the end of each year, Wikipedia releases an annual traffic report through its own Wiki-centric news outlet The Signpost, ranking and explaining the top 50 most-viewed articles of the previous 365 days. The kinds of pages represented by the vast majority of articles on this list belong to noteworthy public figures (in 2025, members of the newly inaugurated United States presidential administration take up several prominent slots), major contemporary events, and the most popular films and television shows.

The influence of entertainment runs throughout the entirety of the list. Several late actors who passed away in 2025 are featured, such as Gene Hackman, Michelle Trachtenberg, and Rob Reiner. Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, earned the #28 spot on the list overall, due to the controversial "good jeans" ad campaign. Serial killer Ed Gein came in at #4 due to the Ryan Murphy Netflix series "Monster."

Below, we've solely focused on the 15 most-viewed pages for films and television shows specifically. Outside of awards and box office returns, these are the kinds of numbers that reveal the big and small screen stories that truly defined the year.