5 Reasons Why One Battle After Another Flopped At The Box Office

It may be one of the best-reviewed movies in recent memory, but, unfortunately, that didn't help Warner Bros.' buzzy "One Battle After Another" break out at the box office. The wildly acclaimed dark political action dramedy from director Paul Thoms Anderson ("There Will Be Blood") flopped on opening weekend, even though it did come in at number one domestically with $22 million. However, that number is far too low to give this movie any hope of becoming a hit, even with unreasonably long legs.

"One Battle After Another" added another $26 million overseas for a global debut of $48 million. Against a budget of at least $130 million, with some estimates as high as $175 million, the film now faces an impossible uphill battle to become profitable. Barring a miracle we've not witnessed in the pandemic era, this is going to go down as a major financial disappointment in an otherwise mostly stellar year for Warner Bros.

Even Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," which opened to $48 million earlier this year, legged out to $366 million worldwide, including $278.5 million domestically. It dropped just 5% on its second weekend in the U.S., becoming a staggering success. That represented a 5.8 multiplier from its opening weekend to its final total. To get to $300 million globally, which is the very low end for "One Battle" to break even, we're talking about a 6.25 global multiplier. To call that unlikely would be an understatement.

Loosely based on the novel "Vineland" by Thomas Pynchon, the film centers on Bob (Leonardo DiCarpio), a washed-up revolutionary who is paranoid and living off the grid with his daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). When his nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years, Willa goes missing, and Bob must scramble to find her.

So, what went wrong here? How did one of the best-reviewed movies of the year with one of the biggest stars in the world manage to fall short of commercial expectations? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "One Battle After Another" bombed at the box office.