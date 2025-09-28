One Thing Unites Some Of The Biggest Hits (And Flops) Warner Bros. Released In 2025

As the Trump administration continues to attack diversity, equity, and inclusion policies across the board, Hollywood has been following suit (though it's debatable whether or not those DEI policies were ever truly in place). Rejecting projects that could possibly be "controversial," studios are en masse instead prioritizing four-quadrant projects that can "appeal to everyone." Earlier this year, it was revealed that Pixar had also completely reworked "Elio" to remove its queer and Latino elements in an attempt to appeal to a larger audience. Just last week, in the wake of the killing of Charlie Kirk, Apple TV+ pulled "The Savant," a series about a woman who infiltrates Discord servers to catch violent extremists online and prevent them from carrying out assassinations and other acts of terror. Star Jessica Chastain took umbrage with the decision, highlighting that, unfortunately, there have been countless acts of gun violence in America since the show began production, and it's eyebrow-raising to see this decision made at the same time Trump is threatening to sue broadcasters who don't do what he wants.

And because of the meticulously vague phrasing of the justifications provided by studios, streamers, and broadcasters, there's room for plausible deniability when people rightfully observe that this plan sounds an awful lot like catering to the status quo out of fear of backlash. "Giving the bully your lunch money doesn't make him go away; it just makes him come back hungrier each time," John Oliver recently said on an episode of "Last Week Tonight" discussing Jimmy Kimmel and the FCC. "They are never going to stop."

It seems like the general consensus is that studios and networks are scared of upsetting the applecart, which is why it's so refreshing (and downright shocking) that three of the best films of the year all came from Warner Bros. and are all unapologetically politically pointed in their messaging. These aren't "controversial" moments that can be quickly edited out to appease censors overseas or trick audiences stateside who aren't as well-versed in politics. No, when it comes to "Mickey 17," "Sinners," and "One Battle After Another," these films cannot be consumed without also recognizing the progressive political messaging at the center.