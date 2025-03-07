Bong Joon-Ho Knows Mickey 17 Reflects Our World, Toni Collette And Naomi Ackie Know How To Survive It [Exclusive Interview]

Fantasy writer Terry Pratchett once wrote that evil begins when you start to treat people like objects. Do you agree? And is this a core pillar of "Mickey 17"?

Director Bong: That's such a perfect quote for this film. I wish I had known it sooner when I was writing it, because it's really connected to the underlying themes and questions that this film explores. The concept of human printing, it's a key element of the film, and that quote is exactly what human printing is.

Because humans aren't supposed to be printed out. That's a combination of words that shouldn't really exist. And that setup itself presents the tragedy and ridiculousness and sort of the inhumanity of that world. And if you think about Robert Pattinson in that situation, you feel even sorry for the character. If you look at Mickey, he's too nice for his own good, always taking the shorter end of the stick. And it really emphasizes the unfortunate predicament of Mickey's story.

I think people often feel expendable even without the concept of human printing, and this is really emphasizing what it can feel like to be in a hostile society. Do you see this story as reflecting the current landscape many of us are living through?

Director Bong: In Korea recently, there was a young worker who unfortunately died at the workplace. And that happens all over the world. And what's even sadder is that when, say, John dies during an extreme job, you have Freddie come in to replace him. And then if Freddie dies, you have Tom come in to replace him. So the job remains the same. It's just the people, the person constantly changes and replaces the predecessor. And that's quite terrifying and also sad. In the film, you see Mickey just take all of that on. He's one person who takes all these missions and constantly dies. And I think that setup really reflects our current reality, just shows it in a more extreme way because it's one person handling all of it and he dies and gets printed out and that actually alleviates the guilt of his community because they can just be like, "Oh, it's your job to die. We'll just print you right back out."