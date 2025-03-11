What Is Newstalgia? The Latest Streaming Trend, Explained
We are firmly in the era of streaming and rapidly moving away from what was once the dominant force in TV. Cable is dying a slow death and traditional TV networks are increasingly becoming less relevant. It's a streaming-dominated world. Netflix spends nearly $20 billion annually on original movies and TV shows as the king of the streamers, and it's just one of many. Still, as often as new stuff gains traction on streaming services, it's often older shows (or movies) that give any single service value. This is increasingly becoming part of the strategy for these companies, and there's even a name for it. Welcome to the age of newstalgia.
During a panel at this year's SXSW in Austin, Texas titled "Measuring Film & TV Streaming Viewership," Tubi Chief Content Officer Adam Lewinson talked a lot about the popular free streamer's strategy. That has increasingly involved originals, such as "Killer Body Count" and other low-budget horror movies. But it's also reliant on once-popular shows that can be introduced to a new generation. Lowenson used "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as a prime example.
"Let's talk about 'Buffy.' It was a show that was a huge hit and a cultural phenomenon, but if you are a younger person, you've probably never heard of it. You definitely didn't see it. Just by acquiring it and putting it on Tubi, we've created this whole new generation of viewers who now love 'Buffy.'"
"We call this trend 'newstalgia,' from our marketing team, very clever," Lewinson added. "It's nostalgia, but it's new to you, so it's newstalgia." Thus, a new streaming strategy is born. Essentially, everything old can become new again, under the right circumstances.
With newstalgia, everything old can become new again
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is a wildly popular show from the late '90s and early 2000s, but it has truly endured in the more than 20 years since it originally went off the air. According to Lewinson, it found an entirely new audience on Tubi, likely in no small part because that's one of the rare, truly free, high-profile streaming services out there. That success hasn't gone unnoticed, as a "Buffy" revival series is currently in the works.
"We've done that with so many different shows. 'Gossip Girl' is another one," Lewinson added before citing one of his favorite examples. "One that I find humorous, there's a show called 'Columbo' [...] a show from the 1970s, one of the best shows of all time, really brilliant writing and directing. When I went to buy it, my team said, 'What is this and why are you buying it?' I said, 'Trust me, people will watch it.' And people did."
Starring Peter Falk in the title role, "Columbo" was a huge hit for NBC in the late '60s and throughout the '70s. Naturally, older audiences who grew up with it would seek the show out, with Tubi serving as an attractive option. But as Lewinson further explained, it wasn't just older viewers who took to the adventures of Lieutenant Columbo:
"What surprised me, however, is 'Columbo.' Yes, it attracts older demos, it's nostalgia TV, [but] it's also attracting younger demos. In fact, there's someone on Reddit who has a Reddit thread whose basically [saying], 'I'm a Gen Zer obsessed with 'Columbo,' ask me anything.' It's a very lively conversation with this Gen Z person whose like, 'I love this show and I'm really obsessed with it.'"
That's at the crux of "newstalgia." Streamers like Tubi can find an old show and license it, which is, in most cases, far cheaper than making something new. Yet, if that show is new to someone, it's binge-worthy all the same. Gen Z has indeed discovered "Columbo," in part because of Tubi. Lewinson is correct in that there are multiple Reddit threads from Gen Zers sharing their love of the series.
Newstalgia has been a thing for quite some time; it just has a name now
Tubi's marketing team may have given this strategy a name, but it's something that has been going on in the streaming world for some time now. It also doesn't always involve movies or TV shows that are decades old. One of the best examples in recent memory was the unexpected explosion of "Suits" on Netflix in 2023. Originally airing on USA from 2011 to 2019, the series found new life and became bigger than ever on Netflix, paving the way for a fresh spin-off on NBC titled "Suits L.A."
Old things are paving the way for new things. It's an odd new circle of life. Basically, what it boils down to is getting these shows or movies in front of eyeballs. Media has become so splintered over the last decade that it's hard to get the right things in front of the right people. Not a lot of younger people subscribe to cable, so they don't watch USA Network. But Netflix is the biggest streaming service in the world, opening up "Suits" to millions of new viewers.
Newstalgia extends to movies as well, with one-time hits like "Miss Congeniality" regularly topping Netflix's charts. Familiarity can be an asset to older viewers, but it can also translate to younger viewers who're curious about classics.
Tubi has similarly had success with HBO shows like "Westworld" and "The Nevers." This can be a mutually beneficial exchange. In that specific case, Warner Bros. and HBO benefited by getting a licensing fee, while Tubi got access to attractive titles for its viewers. For a long time, streaming was dominated by this notion that everything needed to be exclusive. What we're seeing now is that line of thinking has its limits.
Whatever one wants to call it, newstalgia is an essential tool for the future of streaming. TV shows and movies are more expensive to make than ever. Harnessing the power of what already exists is not only beneficial to these businesses, but it's also a means of preserving classics for future generations.