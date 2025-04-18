Delroy Lindo Didn't See Sinners As A Horror Movie [Exclusive Interview]

I think the scene in the juke joint where everybody's dancing and the music is playing is one of those magical moments where, as a viewer, you sit there and you have the realization, "I'm watching brilliance in action." I'd love it if you could talk about what the energy was like on that day when you had all of these generational representations of Black music and Black artistry all converging into one scene.

I did not know that the scene would work as well as it does when we were actually filming it. I was not aware of that, but I was aware of the narrative reach. I was acutely aware of what Ryan as a storyteller was reaching for. And I was all in because I knew what he was going for, and I was more than happy to be part. I didn't know how I would fit into that journey, but I was more than happy to be in the scene, part of that journey, telling that aspect of the story.

Because what he's saying very, very clearly is, the musical tradition that comes from this community, that comes from our community, that comes from African people, that comes from African descended people, I'm presenting you the continuum in all of its manifestations from the drum, the African drum, through to hip hop, through to scratching on a turntable, through to classical European ballet, through to the Chinese monkey. If Li Li were here, she would articulate it much more eloquently than I am. But the two representations of Chinese history and culture, he had all of it. So what he's doing is presenting the continuum, and the strength, and the brilliance, and the genius of that continuum.

It was like a breathtaking scene. I was already all in on the movie, but that scene hits, and that's when you're like, "There it is."

There it is. There it is. And how does that scene quote unquote "end?" The pin that's put in that scene is those three people watching, and you see it in Remmick's eyes in his whole being: The lusting, "That's what I want." It's brilliant storytelling as far as I'm concerned, brilliant storytelling.

And that is the moment where just everything in your body just drops because we know how this is going to end. We know what happens when white people are coveting; it's a lot to process.

And lusting after. Coveting and lusting after. Yes, absolutely.