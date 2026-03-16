KPop Demon Hunters' Oscar Journey Is The Ultimate Cinematic Cinderella Story

"We're shattering the silence, we're rising, defiant."

While "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another" led the 98th Academy Awards in nominations, 2025 was defined by the animated Netflix sensation "KPop Demon Hunters." Not only did Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' movie, about a K-pop girl group keeping the world safe from the ever-present supernatural danger of demons between selling out stadiums, become the most watched film in Netflix history, but the film became so unignorable, it exposed the hypocrisy of Netflix's "streaming-first" approach to distribution when it also became a hit at the box office. And it wasn't even originally produced as a Netflix Original.

"KPop Demon Hunters" was developed through Sony Pictures Animation, but even after it was clear Netflix would be the film's final home, all signs pointed to Alex Woo's "In Your Dreams" being the streaming juggernaut's horse to bet on (and it should have also been nominated, to be clear) because this was a movie musical about K-pop, demon hunting, and the most controversial subject matter of all when it comes to Award-winning stories: young women. Could the historically stuffy voting members of the Academy actually get over their pretentiousness and support a film where characters' eyes turn into six-pack abs, then corn on the cob, and then popcorn at the sight of hunky boys?

As it turns out, the answer is a resounding, "Yes."

After winning the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards for Best Animated feature (and sweeping the Annie Awards with 10 wins), "KPop Demon Hunters" took home the statue in the same category, as well as the award for "Best Original Song" for "Golden." The wins solidify the cinematic Cinderella story of "KPop Demon Hunters" — a movie whose journey embodies the fictional underdog stories the awards bodies love to celebrate.