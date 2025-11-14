Netflix's In Your Dreams Is The Best Pixar Movie They Never Made

The first movie I ever saw in a theater was Pixar's "Toy Story," which introduced me to movie magic and the power of cinematic storytelling. In some ways, 30 years later, I'm continuously trying to find films that evoke the same wonder I felt when I saw Woody's face stretched over a wall-sized screen, looking down on kindergarten-aged me with a message about why change is important, growing up is not something to be afraid of, and finding purpose is a journey for us all. The state of all-ages entertainment these days is dire, with a serious decline in quality media available (and easily accessible) for young audiences, and each year signals more and more children outgrowing "Bluey" without anything to fill the void. Fortunately, in recent years, Netflix has established itself as a formidable force in this arena.

Films like Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," Chris Williams' "The Sea Beast," Henry Selick's "Wendell & Wild," Troy Quane and Nick Bruno's "Nimona," and my personal favorite, Mike Rianda's "The Mitchells vs. The Machines," are just a handful of the stellar animated films that audiences of every age are just few clicks away from being able to enjoy. The big story out of Netflix Animation this year has been "KPop Demon Hunters," the musical phenomenon that quickly became Netflix's most-watched original film, ever. But now, Netflix is closing out its original animated offerings for 2025 with Alex Woo's "In Your Dreams," which feels like the best Pixar movie that animation studio never made.

That's because a film like "In Your Dreams" needed the backing of a company willing to tell complex, nuanced stories that even the youngest movie fans can enjoy, which our current timeline has demonstrated to be Netflix.