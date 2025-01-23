How The 2025 Oscars Made Animation History

The Oscars (and awards ceremonies in general) have a big animation problem. For much of Oscars history animated films have been shut out of nominations, with only animated short films having their own category. Then, once the Best Animated Feature category was created in 2001, it quickly came to be dominated by Disney films' and kids films in general. The Academy didn't take long to essentially consider the entire medium to be nothing more than a yearly celebration of Disney's marketing prowess, and the butt of endless dumb jokes about how tiring it is to watch a cartoon with your kids.

Granted, there have been surprises, like "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" going home with the win back in 2022, or when Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" won last year. Still, the award has historically been rather predictable: a simple battle between the big American studios, and an award given simply to the highest-grossing animated movie that year.

Thankfully, the 2025 Oscars seem to be doing something right — despite many mistakes. The Academy came to its senses this year and realized that animated films are also films, and that they are worthy of consideration in multiple categories, as they have different production departments that excel at what they do — just like live-action movies.

It's a small gesture, of course, and not at all a sign that the ceremony will be different in years to come. But at least for this year, it is a refreshing change.