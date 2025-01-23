The Worst 2025 Best Picture Oscar Nominee, According To Rotten Tomatoes

The film not only scored a Best Picture nod, but it leads all other competing films with a total of 13 nominations, including one for Zoe Saldaña, best known for her work in big sci-fi franchises like "Avatar" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," who is a first-time nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category. Unless Netflix is in for a disappointing night overall, it's probably going to walk away with at least a couple of major awards. That might rub quite a few people the wrong way.

Jeremy Mathai called "Emilia Pérez" 2024's "biggest swing and miss" in his review for /Film out of New York Film Festival. It's been a mixed bag, to be certain. More than that, it's been downright controversial, yet has managed to become a true awards season favorite. In particular, the movie has been questioned for its portrayal of Mexico and lack of Mexican actors or filmmakers. Its director, Jacques Audiard, is French. None of the main actors are of Mexican descent.

In an interview with Deadline, "Pedro Páramo" director Rodrigo Prieto said that he was "unhappy that the film was not shot in Mexico" before adding "the whole thing is completely inauthentic." Netflix's buzzy, musical/drug cartel drama has also come under fire for its representation of the transgender community. GLADD, for example, published a piece in November saying the film was "not good trans representation" while also calling out what they labeled as a "profoundly retrograde portrayal of a trans woman."

There is more nuance in this situation than this particular piece can afford the film and the discussion around it, but it's at least worth understanding that this movie is not even close to being universally beloved. Despite that, though, "Emilia Pérez" is now a serious contender at the Oscars and quite a few more people are likely going to be checking it out now that i's racked up several major nods ahead of Hollywood's biggest night.

The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, March 2, 2025 on ABC.