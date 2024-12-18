This Overlooked Sci-Fi Performance Left Zoe Saldaña Frustrated

One would be hard-pressed to find an actress working today that could be considered more quantifiably successful than Zoe Saldaña. After runs in "Star Trek," Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, and, perhaps most importantly, James Cameron's "Avatar" films, she has established herself as both a powerhouse performer and someone who is consistently associated with financial success at the highest level. In short? She's an actress who delivers the goods both on screen and at the box office. But for Saldaña, there remains a frustration with her work in the sci-fi genre, and particularly in "Avatar."

In a recent profile piece for The Independent, Saldaña was discussing her work in the much-acclaimed "Emilia Pérez," which arrived on Netflix in November. Saldaña is in the awards season conversation for her work in the film, and while that's certainly a nice thing, the actress also reflected a bit on being overlooked for her performance in 2009's "Avatar" and its 2022 follow-up, "Avatar: The Way of Water." In her mind, the industry is clinging to old ideas in not recognizing motion capture performances compared to more traditional on-camera performances. Here's what she had to say about it:

"Old habits die hard, and when you have old establishments, it's really hard to bring forward change. And I understand that, so I'm not bitter about it, but it is quite deflating when you give 120 per cent of yourself into something. I mean, not winning is OK, not being nominated is OK, but when you're overlooked and then minimized and completely disregarded..."

"Avatar" went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time (twice), with more than $2.9 billion to its name to date. Only "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion) has come remotely close to matching that total. It was also nominated for quite a few Oscars in its day, including Best Picture, but mostly in the technical categories. The actors were shut out.