Netflix's Oscar-Contending In Your Dreams Has A Jaw-Dropping Origin Story

Like many of us, Woo grew up on films that told us that if we wish hard enough and if we want something badly enough, our dreams will come true. But then we grow up, and we realize that sometimes that's accurate ... but sometimes it's not. With that harsh reality looming in the distance, it's hard not to fall into nihilism. As Woo mused, "I really wanted to make a movie that explores the question of what do you do when your dreams actually don't come true? How do you find hope? How do you keep moving forward in life? How do you find a way through?"

Woo explained that dream movies in the animated space have been every studio's white whale, and save for something like the "Inside Out" spin-off "Dream Productions" (which operates like a workplace comedy that just happens to be in the film studio version of dreamland), no one has been able to find a way to make a dream movie have stakes. Once Woo and his team cracked the idea, they jumped on getting it made to make sure they'd be able to beat their competitors to the punch. But the true motivating factor was the story itself. "I made this movie with the belief that the best way through is with an open heart — that sometimes we need to let go of what we dream life should be and hold on to life as it actually is," Woo said. "I hope it inspires you and your family not only to dream big, but to find joy in all of life's moments, because even when it's messy, it's beautiful."

The premise is charming, but the visual ambition and narrative heart elevate it beyond the familiar. The footage I saw and the teaser above revealed a film rich with layered world-building, emotionally grounded character dynamics, and a visual style that blends dreamlike abstraction with tangible warmth. If "In Your Dreams" delivers on the promise of its early footage, it could be more than just Netflix's next awards contender — it might be a sign that the family film landscape is finally broadening once more, both in scope and in spirit.

"In Your Dreams" is due out on November 14, 2025, and features voice performances from Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho, and Zachary Noah Piser.